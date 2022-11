What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Agora de la danse presents À bout de bras, Nov. 2–5

Montreal Review of Books fall launch ft. readings by Toula Drimonis & others

Ultra K’s Heart in a Box immersive album launch at Fabric Studios

Bar le Cocktail’s weekly Drink & Draw with a live model

Parisian dark wave/vocal techno duo Minuit Machine play Newspeak

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.