This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Vernissage and Café Coco launch at Diagonale gallery

The Habs play the Vancouver Canucks at the Bell Centre

Chicago post-rock duo Russian Circles play Théâtre Fairmount

A 4K restoration of Michael Mann’s Heat screens at Cinéma Moderne Nov. 19–13

Ghost Light: Entre la chute et l’envol by award-winning duo Machine de Cirque at TOHU Nov. 9–12

