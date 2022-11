What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Free fries day at Frites Alors

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors continues at the Segal Centre through Nov. 13

Philadelphia art rock band Palm play la Sala Rossa

Mexican-American experimental pop artist Jean Dawson plays le Belmont

Finnish folk-punk band Cim Dahlle & the Damage Done play l’Escogriffe

