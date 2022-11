What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal this weekend.

Friday, Nov. 4

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains beings at Arsenal Contemporary Art

Boylesque All Inclusive at Café Cléopatre

NYC punk documentary screening & cover bands playing ’70s punk at Bar le Ritz PDB

Saturday, Nov. 5

Book launch for Abolitionist Intimacies by El Jones

Vernissage for They wrote countries borders on my skin by Poline Harbali

Montreal indie rock band jesuslesfilles play Cabaret Lion d’Or as part of Coup de Coeur Francophone

Nevermore: A Night to Die For goth night at Cabaret Berlin

Sunday, Nov. 6

La Foire-O-Disques at Ausgang Plaza

Montreal English Theatre Awards at the Gesù

