What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal this weekend.

Friday, Nov. 11

It’s Remembrance Day

To the women and men who have served our country, to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to those who wear the uniform today: Thank you. We are forever grateful. #LestWeForget #CanadaRemembers https://t.co/kz1UnDkrNd pic.twitter.com/0mlSaF6B72 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 11, 2022

Hip Hop as Resistance presents visual artists, vocalists & a dance battle

Saint-Henri’s Bar de Courcelle marks its 10th anniversary

Saturday, Nov. 12

Montreal band Po Lazarus play Petit Campus

MPU Birthday Blast at le Belmont

British indie rock artist Bartees Strange plays Studio TD

Sunday, Nov. 13

Last day to catch Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors at the Segal Centre

Book launch for Valley of the Birdtail at Paragraphe

Last day of the Cinemania festival

