The video for the new “feel-good R&B earworm” is out today.

WATCH: Montreal artists Fernie and Magi Merlin team up in “Dolla Bill”

Today Bonsound is releasing a “feel-good R&B earworm” by Montreal artists Fernie and Magi Merlin. Produced in conjunction with mutual collaborator Funkywhat, the song finds the two friends and Montreal music scene colleagues — who’ve appeared at several of the same local festivals and parties in recent months — pairing up easily with complementary voices and vibes.

Aurora, the debut album by Fernie, was released last fall, while Magi Merlin released her debut EP Gone Girl in May.

Watch the video for “Dolla Bill” below.

Montreal artists Fernie and Magi Merlin team up in “Dolla Bill”

For more on Fernie, please click here. For more on Magi Merlin, please click here.

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.