“In 5 years, we have shown Montrealers that we have a clear, green and coherent vision for the future of Montreal, and Montrealers believe in it.”

Valérie Plante reiterates her green vision for Montreal one year after being reelected

Valérie Plante released a statement this morning marking the one-year anniversary of her 2021 municipal election victory, and her fifth year as mayor of Montreal.

Plante reiterated her green vision for the future of Montreal, saying that her party, Projet Montréal, is “stronger, more experienced and more ambitious” than ever.

“Exactly a year ago, Montrealers decided to trust our team for a second term. A year ago, you showed all of Quebec that Projet Montréal’s election in 2017 was no accident. “In 5 years, we have shown Montrealers that we have a clear, green and coherent vision for the future of Montreal, and Montrealers believe in it. Projet Montréal is in step with the times, and Montreal is, too. “We have remained true to our values, and we are stronger, more experienced and more ambitious than ever.” —Valérie Plante

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Projet Montréal (@projetmontreal) Valérie Plante reiterates her green vision for Montreal one year after being reelected



For more on Projet Montréal, please visit their website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.