UNIQLO and HELMUT LANG: One jean to rule them all

A UNIQLO and HELMUT LANG jeans collaboration will be launching online in Canada on Nov. 28. Arguably the simplest collaboration in the Japanese mega retailer’s history, the new UNIQLO collection consists of just one pair of classic cut unisex jeans available in three different colours: blue, black and off white.

UNIQLO and HELMUT LANG have designed the jeans to be worn comfortably by all ages. They are also the first jeans by UNIQLO made from recycled and organic cotton (even the sewing threads are made from recycled materials).

“HELMUT LANG is a brand at the intersection of fashion, art and design. Established in 1986, the Austrian-born label is now based in New York City. Each collection explores the possibilities of utilitarian clothing through ready-to-wear signatures. The result is a uniform that is simultaneously clean and complex.”

For more on the UNIQLO and HELMUT LANG collaboration, please visit the UNIQLO Canada website.

For our latest in style, please visit the Arts & Life section.