Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would begins streaming in Canada on Netflix Nov. 22

The new Netflix comedy special Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would will be streaming in Canada as of Nov. 22.

This is the outgoing Daily Show host’s third Netflix special, following Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark in 2017 and Son of Patricia in 2018. A brief synopsis of I Wish You Would has been placed below.

“Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah talks learning German, speaking ill of the dead, judging people in horror movies and ordering Indian food in Scotland.”

For more on Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would, please visit the Netflix Canada website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah)

