These are the most popular Christmas movies streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular Christmas movies streaming in Canada right now.

The most popular Christmas movie in Canada is musical comedy Spirited starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer, streaming now via Apple TV+.

In second place is computer-animated Christmas fantasy comedy The Grinch starring Benedict Cumberbatch, which is streaming in Canada on Club illico.

Rounding out the top 3 most popular Christmas movies is Jon Favreau’s beloved comedy Elf starring Will Ferrell, James Caan and Zooey Deschanel, streaming in Canada via Crave.

