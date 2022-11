The STM is offering this bad boy in two colours along with additional festive merch (for a good cause).

After first introducing an ugly Christmas sweater based on the Montreal metro map in 2020, the STM has brought back the sweaters (now available in green as well as red), alongside other festive merchandise. With proceeds going to the transit authority’s Generosity Campaign, the sweaters are being sold for $45, while Montreal metro map Christmas stockings are going for $16 and tote bags for $30.

[Boutique STM 🎁] Le célèbre chandail des Fêtes avec la carte du métro aux 1001 jeux de mots est de retour et il a fait des petits! La #STM dévoile une collection d’items festifs dont tous les profits iront à sa campagne de générosité.

Infos ➡️ https://t.co/udBUbiCBRy pic.twitter.com/dACzZaplsz — STM (@stm_nouvelles) November 15, 2022 The ugly Christmas sweater featuring the Montreal metro map, and “1001 puns,” is back

The STM Generosity Campaign splits proceeds from the sale of these items between Centraide of Greater Montreal, the Canadian Red Cross, Réchaud-Bus and Partenaire Santé-Québec.

For more info, please visit the STM website.

