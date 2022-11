Canadians are creeping out to all kinds of new and old scary movies.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies streaming in Canada, including the top 3 horror movies streaming right now.

1. Barbarian (2022)

The most popular horror movie for a second straight week is Barbarian starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long, which is streaming in Canada via Disney+.

2. Halloween (1978)

In second place is John Carpenter’s 1978 classic Halloween starring Jamie Lee Curtis, which is streaming in Canada on Shudder.

3. Terrifier (2016)

Rounding out the top 3 is 2016 slasher film Terrifier, which is streaming in Canada on Tubi.

