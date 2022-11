For the first time, the parade’s co-star, the Star Fairy, will be played by Montreal drag queen Barbada.

Montreal Centre-Ville has announced the return of the Santa Claus Parade, a city tradition that was sadly cancelled for the last two years due to the pandemic. The parade, which organizers claim is the biggest holiday-season event in Quebec, expects to attract over 400,000 people to Ste-Catherine Street (between Guy and Place des Festivals) on Nov. 19, beginning at 11 a.m.

For the first time, the parade’s co-star, the Star Fairy, will be played by Montreal drag queen Barbada.

Among the parade’s 15 floats, 500 artists and volunteers and numerous marching bands, viewers can expect to see artists from the Cirque du Soleil show Corteo, the troupe from the Québec Issime show Décembre and kids’ favourites Atchoum and Henri Godon.

“The Santa Claus Parade is a great family tradition that has carried on and reinvented itself for 70 years now in downtown Montréal. It inaugurates the winter season, which we’re hoping will be every bit as outstanding as the summer we enjoyed this year. Whether it’s to welcome Santa Claus, spend time with the family, get together with colleagues from work or begin shopping for gifts, our downtown remains the gathering place par excellence for all Quebecers.” —Glenn Castanheira, general manager of Montréal centre-ville

The parade, which is produced by Dottie & cie and staged by Joël Legendre, will be broadcast on TVA on Nov. 20 at 4 p.m., for those unable to attend in-person.

For more on the Santa Claus Parade in Montreal, please visit the Montréal centre-ville website.

