Mundial Montreal launches today. The festival of world music showcases local and international artists, this year bringing the sounds of roughly 40 cultures and communities to our city’s stages from Nov. 15 to 18.

The lineup for the 12th edition of Mundial Montreal features locals like Afro/electro/pop artist Pierre Kwenders, traditional Quebec musician Cédric Dind-Lavoie, Indigenous reggae-folk artist Shauit and hip hop/soul artist Kayiri as well as Korean percussion trio Groove&.

