The inflation rate in Canada remained at 6.9% during the same time period, still well above the target of 2%.

The inflation rate in Quebec decreased to 6.4% in October

According to the October update from the Institut de la statistique du Québec, the inflation rate in Quebec is 6.4%, down from September when the rate was 6.5%.

The inflation rate in Canada for October remained at 6.9%, the same as the previous month.

See the chart below for the inflation rate in Quebec over the last two years.

The inflation rate in Quebec decreased in October to 6.4% (Source: Statistics Canada and the Institut de la statistique du Québec)

Quebec increased its minimum wage on May 1 by 5.5% to $14.25, still below the current rate of inflation.

