The City of Montreal will turn Million Tapis on Bernard into 40 social housing units

The City of Montreal has acquired the Million Tapis et Tuiles building on Bernard Avenue near St-Laurent Boulevard for $4-million, with the intention of building roughly 40 social housing units. Mayor Valérie Plante called the move “another development opportunity to improve and protect the supply of social housing for the benefit of the Montreal population.”

“In a context of land scarcity, it is crucial to seize development opportunities to improve and protect the supply of social housing in Montreal. This building, acquired at market value, is in line with our ambition to offer the Montreal population housing that meets its needs and respects its budget.” —Benoit Dorais, vice-president of the executive committee and responsible for housing, real estate strategy and legal affairs

The social housing project on Bernard will eventually be entrusted to a community organization.

Montréal acquiert un nouvel immeuble dans le Plateau-Mont-Royal pour que soient construits près de 40 logements sociaux.



Montréal acquiert un nouvel immeuble dans le Plateau-Mont-Royal pour que soient construits près de 40 logements sociaux.



Une autre occasion de développement pour améliorer et protéger l'offre de logements sociaux au bénéfice de la population montréalaise!#polmtl https://t.co/WmLqk5IAlQ — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 2, 2022

