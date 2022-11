The 14 MNAs who didn’t swear the oath to King Charles will be expelled from the blue chamber according to a ruling from the National Assembly Speaker.

Sugar Sammy: “Will the PQ & QS MNAs join Éric Duhaime in the scrapyard behind the Ass. Nat?”

In reaction to the news that Quebec MNAs who didn’t swear the customary oath to King Charles III will not be allowed to sit in the blue chamber, Sugar Sammy wondered whether they would be relegated to the same fate as Conservative Party leader Éric Duhaime, who failed to win a seat in the Oct. 3 election.

National Assembly Speaker François Paradis ruled on Tuesday that the 14 MNAs who left the oath out of their swearing-in ceremonies last month will be expelled by the sergeant-at-arms if they attempt to take their seats.

