According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, Canadians are divided on whether or not the federal government should revoke the charitable tax status of pro-life organizations in Canada.

38% of Canadians say the Trudeau government should revoke charitable tax status for pro-life organizations, while 35% say they should not.

“In 2021, the Liberal Party ran on an election promise to revoke charitable tax status for anti-abortion organizations that — according to the party — provide ‘dishonest counselling to women about their rights and about the options available to them at all stages of the pregnancy.’”

Bloq Québécois (65%) voters were those most likely to support the policy, while Conservative Party of Canada (18%) supporters were the least.

Should Canada revoke charitable tax status for pro-life organizations?

The same study also found that 57% of Canadians want the justice minister to introduce legislation to guarantee access to abortion nationwide.

