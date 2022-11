Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Montreal and Southern Quebec, advising of the season’s first snowfall in the area on Wednesday. While the exact amount of snow is still uncertain, the projection in Montreal is currently set to be around 5 cm.

“A system from Texas could give the first accumulations of snow over Southern Quebec on Wednesday. However, since the temperatures will be near the freezing mark and the system’s track is still uncertain, it is still too early to say how much snow is expected. Consider modifying any non-essential travel plans.“

Stay safe out there.

