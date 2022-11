Quebecers can expect rainy and windy weather conditions to start off the weekend.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole to bring up to 40mm of rain to Montreal Friday night, Saturday

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Montreal, with up to 40mm of rain expected to fall Friday night and Saturday as part of the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole.

According to the statement, rainfall amounts will be significant for southern, central and eastern Quebec.

Very strong winds are also likely to affect central and eastern parts of Quebec.

14:53 EnvCanada issued #Weather statement #MontrĂ©al #QCStorm https://t.co/pnHOL0mQM0 — MontrĂ©al (@ECAlertQC147) November 9, 2022 Special Weather Statement: Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole to bring up to 40mm of rain to Montreal Friday night, Saturday

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.