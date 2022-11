“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Rainfall warning issued for Montreal Friday evening: Up to 70mm of rain expected

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Montreal, with between 40mm and 70mm of rain expected to start at around 5 p.m. on Friday evening and continue overnight.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.” —Environment Canada

Stay safe out there.

