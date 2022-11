The United States midterm elections taking place tomorrow will determine all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate.

Joe Biden approval rating up 3 points to 44% ahead of midterms; Kamala Harris at 41%

The latest study on American politics by Léger has measured the approval rating of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the midterms tomorrow. The approval rating of President Joe Biden is currently 44%, up 3 points from when it was measured last month. Biden’s approval rating is also 1 point lower than his rating of 45% one year ago, on Nov. 8, 2021.

President Biden’s approval rating is highest among those in the Western United States (53%) and 55+ (47%). His lowest approval rating is in the Midwestern United States (38%).

The approval rating of Vice President Kamala Harris is 41%, up two points since it was measured in mid-October.

