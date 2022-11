Considered pretty universally among the very best Marvel has to offer, the Black Panther quadrant of the MCU has enormous shoes to fill following the death of Chadwick Boseman. Though it doesn’t often mean much, as first reactions to Disney products tend to toe the party line, early buzz about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11) has been very strong. With most of the rest of the cast and crew returning, it will be interesting to see how they handle the death of the series’ lead actor.

The Fabelmans (New movies to watch in November)

Inspired by his childhood, Steven Spielberg brings his most personal film yet, The Fabelmans (Nov. 23), to the screen this fall. Growing up in post-World War II-era Arizona, a young man named Sammy Fabelman discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. Michelle Williams and Paul Dano play Sammy’s parents, and the cast includes Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch and Jeannie Berlin.

Another family-oriented film from an American auteur is James Gray’s latest, Armageddon Time (Nov. 4), inspired by his childhood in the 1980s. A coming-of-age story about the American dream and finding your place in a society where you are only tangentially accepted, the film tackles big questions of race and class in America. Armageddon Time features an all-star cast, including Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins. Trigger warning: The film heavily features baby Donald Trump.

Tori et Lokita (New movies to watch in November)

With pre-awards season underway, many heavy-hitter auteurs are making their late-year debut. The Dardenne brothers’ latest, Tori et Lokita (Nov. 11), is about a friendship that unites two youngsters who have travelled alone from Africa and are contending with the cruel conditions of their exile in Belgium. Alejandro González Iñárritu is also releasing a personal film: Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Nov. 18) is about a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his identity, familial relationships and the folly of his memories. EO (Nov. 25), from the great Polish filmmaker Jerzy Skolimowski, follows a donkey on his terrible journey through Europe.

She Said (New movies to watch in November)

From Iran, Holy Spider (Nov. 18) goes back to the early 2000s when a serial killer was roaming the streets of Mashhad in a kind of holy war against sin. This is Ali Abbasi’s follow-up to his 2018 film Border, which helped establish the director as an essential new voice in international arthouse cinema.

For some other prestige viewing, She Said (Nov. 18) goes behind-the-scenes of the MeToo movement, which led to the arrest of Harvey Weinstein. Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as NYT journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who work tirelessly to bring the story of Weinstein’s abuses to light.

Frère et soeur (New movies to watch in November)

If you prefer your high-brow cinema a little more French, there are two big French releases from Arnaud Desplechin (Un Conte de Noël) on Nov. 11: Frère et soeur stars Marion Cotillard and Melvil Poupaud (Laurence Anyways) as estranged siblings who have been avoiding each other for over 20 years and are forced to reunite after a tragedy. His other film, Tromperie, is about an American novelist living temporarily in London who converses with his wife, his mistress and other female characters he may have dreamed up. It stars Léa Seydoux and Denis Podalydès.

Chien Blanc (New movies to watch in November)

A new adaptation of Romain Gary’s novel Chien Blanc (Nov. 9) is closer to the original text than the 1982 cult classic directed by Samuel Fuller. A Canadian co-production directed by Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette, the film is a semi-autobiographical story about Romain Gary and his wife, Jean Seberg, after the arrival of a so-called Southern White Dog — which is trained to attack Black people on sight.

There are also plenty of festivals to check out this month, starting with the French film festival (with English subtitles) Cinemania (Nov. 2–13), the documentary festival RIDM (Nov. 17–27) and Canada’s original LGBTQ2+ festival, Image+Nation (Nov. 17–27).

