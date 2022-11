Mayor Valérie Plante issued a statement emphasizing affordable housing as a priority for the city.

National Housing Day in Montreal: “A roof over your head is a right”

Plante stated that having a roof over your head should be considered a right, confirming the city’s commitment to investing in better housing conditions for all Montrealers.

“On this National Housing Day, remember that a roof over your head is a right. We will continue to invest and innovate in housing for better living conditions for the entire population. It’s a priority!” —Valérie Plante

For more on the city’s affordable housing initiatives, please visit the City of Montreal website.

En cette Journée nationale de l’habitation, rappelons qu'un toit est un droit. 🏡



Nous continuerons d’investir et d’innover en habitation pour de meilleures conditions de vie pour toute la population.



C'est une priorité!#polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 22, 2022

