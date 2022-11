“The climate is warming, and we are directly experiencing the consequences.”

Montreal urges world leaders at COP27 to “protect life on Earth” from climate change

On Sunday, the first day of the United Nations Climate Change Conference known as COP27, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante called on attendees to act urgently on this global challenge. In her message, Plante asked the world leaders gathering in Egypt to sign an agreement that would “protect life on earth,” and encouraged the public to help relay this message about the planet’s dire need for meaningful action on climate change.

“The climate is warming, and we are directly experiencing the consequences. As COP27 begins, let’s encourage world leaders to sign an urgently needed agreement to protect life on Earth.” —Valérie Plante

From Dec. 7–19, Montreal will host COP15, a conference where world leaders will negotiate a major treaty for the protection of biodiversity.

Le climat se réchauffe, et nous en vivons directement les conséquences.



Le climat se réchauffe, et nous en vivons directement les conséquences.

Alors que la #COP27 débute, encourageons les dirigeant(-es) du monde entier à signer un accord à la hauteur de l'urgence pour protéger la vie sur Terre.

