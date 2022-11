“After almost three decades of being their tenants, you’d think our landlords would give us some sort of notice so that we wouldn’t find out through a listing.”

The owners of beloved Middle Eastern Montreal restaurant Nilufar are being evicted from their downtown space at 1923 Ste-Catherine W. As they revealed on Twitter this morning, the news came with no notice, via a rental listing posted by their landlord. It’s a move that, as noted below, is not illegal given that they’ve been on a month to month lease for over 15 years, but as longtime tenants, more respect would have been appreciated.

“If you’re wondering, no we didn’t know about this. After almost three decades of being their tenants, you’d think our landlords would give us some sort of notice so that we wouldn’t find out through a listing.” —Nilufar

Nilufar also noted that they luckily have a separate location for catering, which is available via (514)262-9032.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.