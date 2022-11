“In memory of the victims of femicide, and in honour of the women and girls we need to protect, let’s keep fighting for equality.”

Montreal marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has issued a statement marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, a day designated by the United Nations to raise awareness around the world of the violence that women are subjected to.

Plante emphasized the importance of gender equality, in memory of victims of femicide. There have been 14 femicides in Quebec this year.

“In memory of the victims of femicide, and in honour of the women and girls we need to protect, let’s keep fighting for equality.” —Valérie Plante

Nous soulignons aujourd’hui la Journée internationale pour l’élimination de la violence à l’égard des femmes.



En mémoire des victimes de féminicides, et en l’honneur des femmes et des filles que nous devons protéger, continuons de nous battre pour l’égalité. ✊#polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 25, 2022 Montreal marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.