Skating returns to downtown Montreal for the season.

The Esplanade Tranquille skating rink in the Quartier des Spectacles is open

The Esplanade Tranquille skating rink in the Quartier des Spectacles reopened for the season this week. Located at the corner of Clark and Ste-Catherine, the downtown Montreal skating rink is free of charge from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (and until 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday),

The 1,500 square-metre skating rink, inaugurated in February, can accommodate up to 400 skaters. Skate rental is available on-site. The space also features an “urban chalet,” which is accessible to Montrealers year-round, with restaurants and creative spaces.

The skating rink, illuminated partly by interactive projections on the ice, features disco on Saturday nights and classical music at noon on Wednesdays.

In the summer, the esplanade features a green public space and host art installations and shows in the summer.

The name of the space translates to “The Quiet Esplanade,” in tribute to bookseller Henri Tranquille, who had a store on that corner during the Quiet Revolution.

This article was originally published on Feb. 7 and updated on Nov. 29, 2022

For the schedule and more details, please visit the Esplanade Tranquille website.

