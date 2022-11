“We want Cole to be here a long time and Cole wants the same thing.”

For Habs fans, every day would be a good day to sign star Montreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield to a long-term contract. Currently in the final year of a three-year, $3.9-million contract, “Goal Caufield” — who has 9 goals and 16 points overall so far this season — quickly became one of the key players and main faces of the team since getting on board shortly before the 2020–21 playoffs.

With a number of players scoring contracts during this summer’s off-season, some fans and critics were wringing their hands over tight cap space coupled with silence on a potential extension for Caufield. Well, last night’s comments from Jeff Gorton should be encouraging. In an interview with Tony Marinaro on The Sickest Sports Podacast Around, the Habs Executive VP said, vis à vis contract negotiations, “Don’t worry about it, Cole’s going to be here.”

“We want Cole to be here a long time and Cole wants the same thing, so I have no worries at all about Cole being a Montreal Canadien for a while. Cole’s a huge part of this team and he wants to be here. We have a great relationship with his agent, and that time (signing a contract) will come, whether it’s a week, a month or two months (from now).” —Jeff Gorton

