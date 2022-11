Ahead of Remembrance Day, the owners of vehicles with a commemorative licence plate adorned with a poppy can park for free.

Ahead of Remembrance Day on Friday, Nov. 11, the City of Montreal is offering free street parking to veterans, reservists and members of the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as SPVM police officers who served with NATO or who have taken part in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

“Montreal wishes to highlight the work and sacrifices of Canadian veterans, who have given so much to defend our country and our freedoms, and who have been directly involved in several recent events, such as the fight against COVID and the floods. We also want to make their lives easier during the Poppy Campaign by allowing them to park for free at the various events they will be taking part in.” —Sterling Downey, Desmarchais-Crawford City Councilor

The owners of vehicles with a commemorative licence plate adorned with a poppy can park on Montreal streets for free through Nov. 11.

Afin de rendre hommage aux vétérans, réservistes et membres des Forces armées canadiennes, la Ville de Montréal est heureuse de leur offrir gratuitement le stationnement sur rue jusqu’au 11 nov, jour du Souvenir.



Détails : https://t.co/cPuEpZSYGK#polmtl #remembranceday2022 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 5, 2022 Montreal announces free street parking for veterans, reservists & Canadian Armed Forces till Nov. 11

