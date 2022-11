House of the Dragon has been the top show on Crave since it premiered in August.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the latest market share figures among streaming services in Canada, and Netflix is still leading at 25%, followed by Disney+ (20%), Prime Video (20%), Crave (16%), Apple TV+ (4%) and Paramount+ (3%).

The market share of Disney+ increased 7% in 2021 and 4% in 2022 thus far, making it the only streaming service in Canada whose market share has grown consistently over the past year. Q3 market share saw a 1% increase for Disney+; the rest of the market remains at a standstill.

