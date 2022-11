(Only to find out they would still lose to François Legault.)

According to a new study by Léger, majorites of both Québec Solidaire (68%) and Parti Québécois (65%) voters want the two parties to form an electoral allegiance, or simply merge. Despite their differences, both parties share the common ideology of the Quebec sovereignty movement, as well as their use of the N-word during the first televised election debate in September.

Respondents were then asked who they would vote for if Québec Solidaire and the Parti Québécois were merged into one option during an election, and the results found that François Legault and the CAQ would still be victorious had an election taken place this week, likely still winning a majority government.

[Corrigé] « Si le PQ et QS formaient une alliance électorale, pour quel parti voteriez-vous ? » (Électeurs décidés)



🔵CAQ 34%

🟣PQS 31%

🔴PLQ 16%

⚫️PCQ 9%



[Léger, 28-30 octobre 2022, n = 1 047]#polqc pic.twitter.com/no0YBGX5NC — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) November 5, 2022 Majorities of Québec Solidaire & Parti Québécois voters want parties to form electoral allegiance

