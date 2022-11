Tickets for the Special 2our stop at the Bell Centre go on sale this Friday.

Fans have been waiting a while for this. After she was meant to be part of the lineup for the 2020 edition of Osheaga, Lizzo will finally be playing Montreal this spring.

The second leg of the Special 2our, featuring opening act Latto alongside the Grammy and Emmy award-winning, RIAA triple-platinum headliner, is stopping at the Bell Centre on May 4, 2023, courtesy of Evenko and Live Nation.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m., though American Express Card Members will have early access to tickets, a full 24 hours earlier.

For more on Lizzo in Montreal, please visit the Evenko website.

