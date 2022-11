Just half of 2020 Trump voters believe democracy is good for the United States

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, just 52% of those who voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election believe that democracy is a good or great political system for the United States. This is significantly lower than the percentage of 2020 Joe Biden voters who say the same, at 83%.

“On Jan. 6, 2021, rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the election of President Joe Biden after being incited by the president at the time, Donald Trump. Hearings to investigate the attack have since subpoenaed Trump after identifying him ‘as the centre of the first and only effort by any U.S. President to overturn an election and obstruct a peaceful transition of power.’ Trump has claimed, without evidence, there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election which led to his defeat.”

Overall, 64% of Americans and 86% of Canadians believe democracy is a great or good way to govern their country.

