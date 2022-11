The inaugural British festival, at the O2 from March 2 to 5, 2023, will also feature Rob Delaney, Reggie Watts and Aisling Bea among others.

Just for Laughs festival expands to London, Ryan Reynolds and Graham Norton to headline

Just for Laughs announced today that the Montreal-headquartered festival is expanding to London (England), and its inaugural British edition this spring will feature headliners Ryan Reynolds and Graham North.

Just for Laughs London, which will take place at the O2 arena from March 2 to 5, will also feature comedians Rob Delaney, Reggie Watts, Aisling Bea, Katherine Ryan and Richard Curtis, with more big names to be announced.

The festival is also partnered with the major charity organization Comic Relief to raise money at two or three of the London shows.

“Every year, without a doubt, the British contingent of comedians at JFL Montreal are one of the highlights of our event, which I credit to the comedians’ distinctiveness, originality and a point of view unlike any other. Now is the perfect time for us to bring our festival to shine the international spotlight on the incredible U.K. scene, while also bringing global comedy stars to join forces in producing one epic comedy celebration.” —Bruce Hills

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just For Laughs (@justforlaughs) Ryan Reynolds and Graham Norton to headline the first British edition of Just for Laughs

For more Montreal comedy coverage, please visit the Comedy section.