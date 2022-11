Today the Trailer Park Boys treated fans to a classic clip from their series as a nod to American Thanksgiving. In the 2003 episode “A Shit Leopard Can’t Change Its Spots,” Ricky is treated to a belated Christmas party due to all the holidays he missed while he was in prison, and ended up “freaking out” and throwing a turkey at Mr. Lahey’s police car. Bubbles, luckily, finds that the turkey is “still good.”

In October, the Trailer Park Boys hosted a live donair feast event for Canadian Thanksgiving.

