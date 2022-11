Renaissance Québec and the Old Brewery Mission have teamed up on this goodwill endeavour, which is on through Nov. 27.

Hang your old winter coats for donation to the homeless on a “wall of kindness” in Montreal

Now that winter is fully underway in the city with this week’s plunging temperatures and yesterday’s snowfall, concern for the homeless is mounting. On Monday, Renaissance Québec and the Old Brewery Mission set up two donation walls for the homeless in Montreal where people can donate their old winter coats simply by hanging them up on hooks.

The “walls of kindness” are both located in the Rosemont-La Petite Patrie borough, on Ste-Catherine and Bourbonnière and at Iberville and Masson. The donations will be collected by Renaissance every two days through Nov. 27 and delivered to the Old Brewery Mission on Dec. 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mission Old Brewery (@mission_old_brewery)

