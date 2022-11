The $88.5-million project will fund the centre’s work of collecting and reviewing historical records, survivor statements and sacred items, and locating missing children and unmarked burials.

On Wednesday, ground was broken on the new National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation in Winnipeg, with Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller in attendance alongside Indigenous leaders and several survivors of the residential school system, among others. A $22.5-million boost in funding, to what had initially been a $60-million project, was also announced.

While the NCTR’s core work is collecting and reviewing historical records, survivor statements and sacred items, the $88.5-million project will also support community-led efforts to locate, identity and memorialize missing children and unmarked burials, and to fund the National Residential School Student Death Register, the online National Cemetery Register and the National Advisory Committee on Missing Children and Unmarked Burials.

“As more residential school records are turned over from the federal government and churches and as we continue the research to bring the missing children home, this funding will help fulfill our vision of a new home to serve survivors and their families, and work with the many nations that need their records in their hands.” —NCTR executive director Stephanie Scott

We're at the site of our future permanent home at @UManitoba with Survivors & families, Indigenous leaders, the Honourable Murray Sinclair, @MarcMillerVM, @TerryDuguid & others to welcome federal funding for our new facility & ongoing work.

While the NCTR is currently located within the University of Manitoba, the land allotted for the new NCTR facility is part of the university’s Fort Garry campus, and formerly the Southwood golf course.

