Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault has commended Mayor Plante and the City of Montreal on Vision Vélo 2023–2027.

“Sustainable mobility is an essential component of the Quebec of tomorrow”

Quebec Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault has commended Mayor Valérie Plante and the City of Montreal on Vision Vélo 2023–2027, the city’s sustainable mobility plan to add 200 kilometres of safe cycling lanes to the REV by 2027.

Guibault, who is also the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, stated that the new plan will provide a greater variety of options to Montrealers for getting around the city, and that ”sustainable mobility is an essential component of the Quebec of tomorrow.”

Vision Vélo 2023–2027, which was developed using public health recommendations, aims to increase the safety of city cycling and encourage active mobility, while also accelerating the ecological transition.

La mobilité durable est une composante essentielle du Québec de demain. Bravo à la @MTL_Ville pour leur Vision vélo 2023-2027, qui saura offrir une plus grande variété d'options aux Montréalais pour se déplacer. https://t.co/RtSNsKpbjD — Geneviève Guilbault (@GGuilbaultCAQ) November 1, 2022 “Sustainable mobility is an essential component of the Quebec of tomorrow”

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.