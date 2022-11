“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

Freezing rain warning issued for Friday morning rush hour in Montreal

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning in Montreal for Friday morning during rush hour, with between 1 and 2 mm of ice accretions expected.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Please be careful out there.

