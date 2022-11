Because our premier has a long history of tolerating minorities…

Legault on International Day for Tolerance: “Respect is part of our values and we are proud of that”

In a quote retweet of a message from Christopher Skeete, the Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism, Quebec Premier François Legault acknowledged (no, not the existence of systemic racism in this province) that today is International Day for Tolerance.

“In Quebec, we rely on everyone’s strengths. Respect is part of our values and we are proud of that. Happy International Day for Tolerance!” —François Legault

Au Québec, on mise sur les forces de tout le monde. Le respect, ça fait partie de nos valeurs et on est fier de ça. Bonne journée internationale de la tolérance! https://t.co/lK9fA6eGKZ — François Legault (@francoislegault) November 16, 2022 Legault on International Day for Tolerance: “Respect is part of our values and we are proud of that”

The International Day for Tolerance was proclaimed in 1996 by the United Nations General Assembly.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.