Flu shots are now free for everyone in Quebec due to overwhelmed hospital ERs

While the campaign for flu shots has already been underway in Quebec for several weeks, the provincial government announced on Friday that immunization will now be free of charge for any Quebecer over the age of six months.

Previously, only people who met certain criteria (babies, seniors, the chronically ill, etc) were able to get the influenza immunization free of charge, and the vaccination sites set up for COVID-19 were only handling free flu shots. Meanwhile, the general population in Quebec was previously only able to get vaccinated at pharmacies, for a fee.

The decision was made due to the critical state of hospital ERs in the province, particularly at children’s hospitals in Montreal, where kids are being brought in by parents in larger numbers than usual due to rising rates of flu, COVID-19 and RSV infections.

“With the trio of viruses currently circulating, the influenza vaccine is now available free of charge to all Quebecers who wish to take advantage of it. It’s one more tool to limit the pressure on our network.” —Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé

❗Dès maintenant, le vaccin contre la grippe est offert gratuitement à toutes personnes âgées de 6 mois ou plus.



Ce vaccin est recommandé pour les personnes à risques de présenter des complications.



➡️ https://t.co/XwgtPnAB97 pic.twitter.com/yvG7NZEUE5 — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) November 25, 2022

To schedule an appointment for a flu shot and/or a COVID-19 shot, please visit the Clic Santé website.

