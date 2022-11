The Quebec Liberal Party, who are in the Official Opposition role, are now polling at just 5% among francophones.

The first poll by Léger following the Quebec election has measured support for François Legault and the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) at 36%, 5 points below their popular vote percentage on Oct. 3.

Québec Solidaire is currently polling in second place with 19% support (+4), followed by the Parti Québécois with 18% (+3), the Quebec Liberal Party with 14% (even) and the Conservative Party of Quebec with 11% (-2).

The Quebec Liberal Party, who are in the Official Opposition role, are now polling at just 5% among francophones.

Sondage Leger/JDM/TVA/QUB.



La CAQ domine avec 36% mais en baisse de 5% suivi de QS 19% (+4%), PQ 18% (+3%), PLQ 14% (=) et PCQ 11% (-2%).



Le PQ est deuxième chez les franco avec 22% derrière la CAQ 41% et devant QS à 20%. Le PLQ à 5%…



Sondage 4-6 nov 2022, 1028 répondants. pic.twitter.com/oBJiTpeekM — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) November 8, 2022 First poll following Quebec election finds François Legault & CAQ down 5 points

For more on the provincial election, please visit Élections Québec.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.