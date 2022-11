“We’re building on that and setting higher targets in the years ahead, because immigration is critical to growing our economy and helping businesses find the workers they need.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that Canada welcomed 405,000 immigrants last year, the largest number ever of newcomers to the country in a single year.

Trudeau also shared highlights of the 2023–25 Immigration Levels Plan, stating that the federal government wants to set higher targets in the coming years in the hopes of building the economy and stabilizing businesses in need of employees.

Today, Minister @SeanFraserMP released Canada's 2023–2025 Immigration Levels Plan

