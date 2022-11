“We cannot have laws that facilitate second-class citizenship by putting up barriers in front of marginalized people.”

The so-called Quebec “secularism” law known as Bill 21 will face challenges at the Montreal Court of Appeal this week, with hearing beginning today. Bill 21 is being challenged by groups claiming the law discriminates against minorities, while the Quebec government is challenging the Superior Court decision, in April 2021, to strike down provisions affecting the English school boards as well as the ban on members of the provincial legislature wearing face coverings.

Enacted in 2019, Bill 21 prohibits public sector workers in positions of authority (judges, school teachers, police officers etc) from wearing religious symbols at work, including hijabs, niqabs, turbans and kippas. While the Superior Court has agreed with assertions made by opposing groups such as the Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the National Council of Canadian Muslims, the court also upheld the law, ruling that it doesn’t violate the constitution.

While Bill 21 is shielded from most court challenges over violations of fundamental rights by the Quebec government’s pre-emptive use of the Charter’s notwithstanding clause, the federal government has stated its intention to join the legal challenge to the law if it gets as far as the Supreme Court of Canada.

