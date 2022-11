“With this third entry in a trilogy of albums, Backxwash outmatches herself in a sudden death round at her own playoff series.”

Backxwash, HIS HAPPINESS SHALL COME FIRST EVEN THOUGH WE ARE SUFFERING (Ugly Hag)

Slicing precision meets helter-skelter bludgeoning as Backxwash submits the third entry in a trilogy that began with 2020’s Polaris-winning God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It and its 2021 follow-up I LIE HERE BURIED WITH MY RINGS AND MY DRESSES. Perhaps “submit” is a poor choice of words. There’s nothing submissive about the rapper/producer’s voice, words or presentation, despite the vulnerability and introspection woven into the chaos and violence of the metal-edged hip hop she’s acclaimed for. The precision is two-fold. It’s no easy feat to design and execute a trilogy of anything on schedule, much less a complex rap autobiography. And the imagery, wordplay and attention to detail in every aspect of each movement of this third act are equally explicit. As for the helter-skelter bludgeoning, let the music do the cutting and feel it for yourself. With HIS HAPPINESS, Backxwash outmatches herself in a sudden death round at her own playoff series. 9/10 Trial Track: “NYAMA” ft. Pupil Slicer

This review was originally published in the November 2022 issue of Cult MTL.

