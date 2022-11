A new study suggests the belief that people have become hypersensitive is common and widespread across all demographics.

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 76% of Canadians agree that “these days, it seems like you can’t say anything without someone feeling offended.”

The study found agreement with the sentiment among large majorities in every province, all age groups, income and education levels, including three-quarters of visible minorities, Indigenous and caucasian people.

By party support, Conservative (95%) and PPC (96%) voters are most likely to agree that “these days, it seems like you can’t say anything without someone feeling offended.” NDP voters, at 47%, are those least likely to agree. (For the complete table of results, please see page 4 in the report here.)

Are people too easily offended these days?

