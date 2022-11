“We’ll get some PBR and make everyone wear shiny tights and deep Vs.”

An Indie Sleaze Dance Party is happening at Montreal punk bar Turbo Haüs on Dec. 3

After Last Gang Records announced that an “indie sleaze dance party” was scheduled to take place later this month at Lee’s Palace, Montreal punk bar Turbo Haüs countered with their own event — which is real and not simply a meme.

“Yes, it’s real,” confirms Turbo Haüs co-owner/manager Sergio Da Silva. “We’ll get some PBR and make everyone wear shiny tights and deep Vs.”

The event graphic for the “Night of Indie Sleaze” dance party in Montreal — featuring Da Silva’s old band Trigger Effect in photos by Susan Moss — is a parody of the American Apparel ads that were ubiquitous in the 2000s.

While the event DJ is still TBA, rumour has it that it might be a member of one of Montreal’s many “wolf” bands that emerged in the aughts, as referenced in the “what to expect” post below.

This is the second event in recent weeks that was announced by Turbo Haüs in reaction to another event, the first being the Blink-182 cover show on May 12, 2023, organized in response to inflated ticket prices for the actual band’s Montreal concert on the same night.

