Appliances can malfunction very often if they don’t come from a trusted and licensed brand. For this purpose, you need to contact professionals, or you can do it yourself. Though taking professional advice is not budget friendly all the time, sometimes the damage of your used appliances even gets worse by not getting proper technical treatment. And the fact is not very surprising that these tools for repairing your appliances are not cheap.

If you’re looking for the top five appliance repair shops in Oshawa, this article is for you. And if you want to learn more in detail about these repair centers’ services and commitments with their customers and appliance repair Oshawa reviews, you can also check out dryer repair Oshawa. Here you can find all the necessary information about your queries easily. You can get better help to understand which centers’ repair service will be suitable for you and which not, and these resources will also assure you about the guarantee of the repair services work.

List of the 5 Best Appliance Repair Shops in Oshawa

Before hiring services for appliance repair, what you need to know first is the experience the company has acquired in the long run of their business. Based on this factor, the best appliance repair shops in Oshawa are:

1. Alpha Appliance Repair Company

If you want to find appliance repair Oshawa reviews, Alpha Appliance Repair Company is a better place for you. You can rely on them regarding any kind of issue. In every household of Burlington, St. Catherines and Oshawa, this company fulfills the requirements of the homeowners for model appliances.

As this company leads this industry in the Greater Toronto Area, it becomes the first preference of the customers. Over many years, they are providing both good service and value for your invested money in repairing. This company can do any type of repairs such as clothes dryer, refrigerator, washer, dishwasher, oven or range and many more.

Alpha Appliance Repair Company has a scheme which includes immaculately planned, customized and strategic appliance maintenance services, and they also consider the repair bills by reducing its profit margin. Hence, this competitive rate with high-quality service attracts more people. And you can get this service from their licensed and certified technicians.

2. North Durham Appliance Inc

It is one of the most reputed appliance repair services in Oshawa. The work of North Durham Appliance is fully guaranteed and insured. Kevin is the president of the company. Over thirty-five years, his company has provided honest services to clients. Their certified and experienced technicians can solve the malfunctioning of your refrigerator, washer, oven, freezer, dryer and other household essentials as quickly as possible.

Their reliable works are really appreciable. They gain popularity for their friendly service. They are always trying to give special care to one’s individual needs. They repair major appliance brands. It also provides service in Whitby, Port Perry, Brooklin, Courtice, Ajax, Bowmanville and other surrounding areas.

3. Hank’s Appliance Service

This famous firm in Oshawa gives reliable and honest appliance services. If you’re looking for another of the best appliance repair in Oshawa, Hank’s Appliance Service can be another best choice for you. Their experienced technicians ensure your requirements by taking pre-orders and making the repair parts earlier before the visit to your household so that their one visit can save your time, needs and money as well. It is a factory-authorized servicer of Samsung, and it gives you a warranty of more than one year.

Their services rely on experience, expertise and unparalleled knowledge when you require a repair of your home appliances. Their customers can get cost-effective solutions for their repair needs. They also make sure that all the repairs are finished completely. Their outstanding craftsmanship is easily accessible at an affordable price. It also serves in Bowmanville, Ajax, Courtice and Whitby.

4. Nick’s Appliance Repair

It provides a very affordable service for home appliance repair. If you’re searching for appliance repair in Oshawa, this budget-friendly company must be your top choice. Their high standard of service will really amaze you. This company assures its customers that they don’t need to face the same repair problem again and again after one visit.

They have factory-trained repairmen and certified technicians who can handle any sort of repair issue. Nick’s Appliance Repair provides services for refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, ovens, dishwashers, and stoves. Their services are done in Oshawa and its surrounding areas. Their skilled workers are equipped with every tool to do the process of repair fast and effectively.

5. RepairCare

If you’re getting frustrated with several appliance repair companies and need a solution, RepairCare is the one that can provide dedicated service and expert repair to each of its customers. The qualifications of their appliance repair technicians include G2 Gas certified, ODP, fully licensed, and Journeyman certified. In Oshawa, it is famous for its repair services for fridges, ovens, stoves, cooktops, microwaves, dishwashers, range hoods, wall ovens, washers, and dryers.

According to the Homestar rating, it ranks among the best five appliance repair companies. They work on every major brand, such as Blomberg, Miele, Sub Zero, LG, Samsung, KitchenAid, and Viking. They proudly offer the convenience of same-day repair for the convenience of their customers.

How Can You Avoid Appliance Repair Scams?

Detailed research can guide you and can save you money from dishonest repair professionals and contractors. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), three estimates are needed before you hire a repair service.

1. Firstly, ensure that the company has good standing with the BBB.

2. Secondly, online reviews can help you out in this matter.

3. Thirdly, always verify their license and insurance policy.

4. Fourthly, while hiring a professional, search their name online to know whether any legal cases, complaints, or open charges have been filed against that person or not.

5. Fifthly, sign only written documents that have project details, payment terms, and conditions.

If you’re already a victim of a scam regarding your appliance service issues, complain to your local police station and alert others of this mishap. So, before dealing with a professional or a contractor in this field, be conscious of your every step.