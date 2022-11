Quebecers are least supportive of swearing oaths to King Charles.

2 in 3 Canadians oppose recognizing King Charles as Canada’s official head of state

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 67% of Canadians oppose recognizing King Charles as Canada’s official head of state.

Those in Quebec (21%) are least supportive of swearing oaths to King Charles, while those in Manitoba (41%) and British Columbia (40%) are most supportive.

Overall, just 34% of Canadians are supportive of recognizing King Charles as Canada’s official head of state.

This article was originally published on April 25 and updated on Nov. 13, 2022.

